Nominations are OPEN for the 2019 Spirit of Corby awards

It’s the fanciest night in Corby’s civic calendar.

The Spirit of Corby awards celebrate everything that we love about our unique town.

And now it’s over to you to nominate someone who you think has made a massive difference in Corby this year.

Last year’s overall winner was Lawrence Ferguson, who started Facebook group Sharing the Kindness, which quickly grew to include thousands of members from across Northamptonshire and beyond.

The awards, run by Corby Borough Council, incorporate six categories.

Leader of Corby Borough Council Cllr Tom Beattie said: “The most amazing thing about Corby has always been its people and so I am extremely pleased that we continue to celebrate Corby’s community this way.

“The Spirit of Corby Awards just go to show that you can do something in your community that you think is small; like picking up litter, helping a neighbour, contributing to a club or simply inspiring someone through your actions, but to someone else this could make a huge difference to them.

“We want to continue to ensure that our community is celebrated for what they contribute to Corby and so we are asking for people to take five minutes to nominate someone they believe deserves a thank you.”

You can submit your nominations by filling out a form on here, or by picking up a form from the Help Desk on the ground floor of the Corby Cube.

Last year’s winners are not eligible to be nominated for the same award again and the deadline to submit nominations is 12noon on Thursday, August 21.

The categories are:

The Young Spirit of Corby Award – sponsored by Savoy Cinemas (2018 winner: Leo Noakes)

Nominate a young Corby resident (under 25) who has made a contribution to their local community, is an example to their friends, may have excelled in music, education, sport or has perhaps overcome adversity to show the real Spirit of Corby.

Club Spirit Award – Sponsored by Quantum Print (2018 winner: The Disability Swim Club)

Nominate an individual who has contributed towards a local club or society, such as sporting, social or voluntary groups, or nominate for the whole club or group for what they bring to the community

Community Spirit Award (2018 winner: Liam Ferguson)

An individual or group who has worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community, whether it’s through contributing to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, or simply being an active member of the community who gives time to make a difference in the area.

Creative Spirit Award – Sponsored by Gravity (2018 winner: Debbie Keith)

Nominate an individual or group who has shown talent or given up time to help develop others in the arts in Corby – music, theatre, art, dance, literature etc. Or who has shown general creativity through arts & crafts such as knitting, painting and handy crafts.

Educational Spirit Award – Sponsored by Spirit Hyundai (2018 winner: Sarah Fleming)

For an individual or group who has enriched their lives through a commitment to learning, maybe an adult who has returned to education and achieved excellence in their chosen field, or someone young or older who inspires others with their enthusiasm and love for learning.

Environmental Spirit Award – Sponsored by Tata Steel (2018 winner: Ron Jeans)

For an individual or group who has worked to protect or improve the natural or built environment, or promoted environmentally responsible attitudes and behaviour - for example recycling or energy saving.

Once all nominations are in, an independent panel will select a shortlist for each award. The shortlist will then be announced and will be put to a public vote. The overall Spirit of Corby Award supported by The Core at Corby Cube (2018 winner: Liam Ferguson) will be chosen by an independent panel from the winners of the other categories.

The winners will be announced at the Awards night which will take place on Friday, September 27, at The Core at Corby Cube.