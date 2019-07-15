Nominate East Northamptonshire's sporting heroes

Nominations are now open for awards celebrating the heroes of East Northamptonshire's sports scene.

East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) and Freedom Leisure have joined up to celebrate sports clubs and personalities across the district and the excellent work they do in the community.

The East Northamptonshire Sports and Physical Activity Awards will take place at the Goods Shed in Rushden on Thursday, October 17 and nominations are now open in the following categories: Community Club/Group of the Year, Community Coach/Activator of the Year, Community Champion/Volunteer of the Year, Primary Sport School of the Year, Secondary Sport School of the Year, Disabled Sports Person of the Year, Local Sports Person of the Year and Beat the Street Champion, sponsored by Intelligent Health.

Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council said: “Across East Northamptonshire, we have an abundance of brilliant sports clubs and people and at ENC, we are delighted to have partnered with Freedom Leisure to celebrate the wonderful work being achieved.

"ENC is committed to supporting health and wellbeing, and are looking forward to celebrating all the hardworking, local sports clubs and personalities in East Northants at the ceremony in October.”

Johnathan Rudland, East Northamptonshire Active Communities Manager for Freedom Leisure, said: “The nominations for the East Northamptonshire Sports and Physical Activity Awards are now open and this is your chance to shout about your local sports club and personalities! From big clubs to individuals, we want to hear about all of the wonderful work that is being done across the district.

"Anyone from East Northamptonshire can be nominated across the categories, and we can’t wait to crown the winners on October 17.”

To submit a nomination, visit https://www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/ensportsawards before noon on Monday, September 9, and complete the form.

The winners will be announced during the ceremony on October 17.