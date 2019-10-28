Noisy Wellingborough prison build sparks complaints

Wellingborough council has received several complaints about the noise being made by the new mega prison build.

The authority says it has received seven complaints and has heard concerns by funeral directors about the levels of noise being created by the nearby prison construction, which is separated by a field from Nene Vallley Crematorium in Doddington Road.

Mourners and funeral directors, as well as residents and businesses have made complaints about the noise levels.

The authority says it is monitoring noise levels and the contractor Kier is now trying to reduce its work when funeral ceremonies are taking place. There have also been complaints from residents and businesses about the noise levels created by the piling works.

Building work started on the £235m category C prison in June and it is set to open in spring 2021.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Council said: “We and Nene Valley Crematorium are working with the contractors delivering Wellingborough Prison to ensure that disturbance to visitors of the facility, and nearby residents and businesses, is kept to a minimum.

“The management team at the crematorium is in ongoing discussions with funeral directors and ceremony leaders to take on board any concerns and has raised these to representatives at the site. The contractor has been accommodating ensuring that work is kept to a minimum during ceremonies where possible. The crematorium has not received any written complaints from visitors.

“The council has received concerns from nearby residents and businesses in relation to piling, which is required as part of the construction works. However, the council can confirm that planning restrictions regarding hours of work for noisy activities at the boundary are being complied with. These are 8am – 6pm Monday to Friday, 8am – 1pm on Saturdays and no noisy work on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

“The council is in direct dialogue with Kier to manage and respond to any noise complaints, which includes monthly meetings and site visits. Noise levels are being monitored, which comply with the recommended limits, but measures have been put in place to provide further mitigation. Community engagement with local residents continues and is regularly being reviewed.”

Work on the prison has previously been stopped by anti-prison expansion campaigners who gained access to the site.

Wellingborough Prison is part of the government’s new breed of prison and will feature toughened glass windows instead of bars. It will also have open space to allow more interaction between prisoners and staff.

The 235m prison is one of the government's flagship models to house prisoners.

Build work was officially launched by the Secretary of State for Justice Robert Buckland last month. A competition is currently running to name the jail.