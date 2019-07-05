New Wicksteed Park attraction opens this weekend

The thrills and spills of off-road driving will come to Kettering's Wicksteed Park when a new attraction opens this weekend.

Wicky’s Mini Rangers lets children drive their very own mini Land Rover Defender on a wild safari experience, with a twisting and turning route featuring lots of challenges including water, a wooden bridge and a hairpin bend.

The new attraction.

It comes after a partnership and sponsorship from Guy Salmon Land Rover Northampton and features the very latest replica Land Rover Defenders.

Jelka Ivanovic, business administrator at Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover Northampton, said: “We are delighted that Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover Northampton will be working in partnership with Wicksteed Park and sponsoring their new mini Land Rover off-road course.

“When we were approached, we couldn’t wait to see how we could help and get involved with this brand new aspect of the park, hoping that children and parents alike can have some great fun on the mini off-road track and help to inspire the next generation of Land Rover drivers.

“For us we feel this is a fantastic opportunity to get involved with such a historic attraction in our local area, that has served so many of us throughout the years. We are very proud to be able to be a part of the park’s future and hope everyone gets the chance to visit with their families, as it is truly such a wonderful place to experience as a family.

“We very much look forward to following the development of Wicksteed Park and hope that everyone gets to experience the mini Land Rover off-road course.”

The attraction is included in the price of a wristband, which cost £19 for a child and £16 for adults.

Wicky’s Mini Rangers is for children aged between four and 12, although younger participants may need to be accompanied by an adult to get the best out of the attraction.