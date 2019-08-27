New vape shop for Corby

A new vape shop has opened in Corby's Willow Place Shopping Centre.

The VPZ store, which specialises in alternative tobacco products, opened its doors on August 23, creating five jobs.

Doug Mutter, director at VPZ, said: “We are excited to be opening the doors of our VPZ store in Corby as part of our ambitious growth plans across the UK.

"Each new store opening helps us to achieve a greater reach, providing us with a platform to engage and educate even more smokers on the benefits of switching to vaping.”