New shops in Corby town centre
Five new outlets have taken on units in Corby advance of the busy Christmas period.
The Present Shop has opened in the prominent corner position in Willow Place - formerly home to Yours Clothing. The shop is independently owned and offers a huge range of gift ideas and treats for all occasions.
The Calendar Club has also opened its annual seasonal store in the popular shopping centre.
Meanwhile, in Corporation Street, Corby Virtual Reality Arcade company Viral Entertainment opened on Monday, November 4, and Vodafone has taken a new unit adjacent to the recently-opened VPZ Vape store, also in Corporation Street.
With a fully licensed bar, Viral Entertainment is a state-of-the-art entertainment centre specialising in the delivery of high end virtual reality experiences for individuals and group.
Hays Travel has now taken over the former Thomas Cook business, securing the jobs of the former Thomas Cook staff there.
Centre director Dan Pickard says: “It’s been a busy few months, but we are delighted to welcome these new stores to Corby town centre. We are looking forward to our best Christmas ever, with a strong tenant line-up and, for the first time, a real ice rink, as well as a three-day Victorian travelling market and associated festive entertainment and, of course, our ever popular Santa’s Grotto in Queens Square. Corby really is a one stop shop for all things Christmas."