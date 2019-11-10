New shops in Corby town centre

The Present Shop in Willow Place is one of the new stores

The Present Shop has opened in the prominent corner position in Willow Place - formerly home to Yours Clothing. The shop is independently owned and offers a huge range of gift ideas and treats for all occasions.

The Calendar Club has also opened its annual seasonal store in the popular shopping centre.

Meanwhile, in Corporation Street, Corby Virtual Reality Arcade company Viral Entertainment opened on Monday, November 4, and Vodafone has taken a new unit adjacent to the recently-opened VPZ Vape store, also in Corporation Street.

With a fully licensed bar, Viral Entertainment is a state-of-the-art entertainment centre specialising in the delivery of high end virtual reality experiences for individuals and group.

Hays Travel has now taken over the former Thomas Cook business, securing the jobs of the former Thomas Cook staff there.