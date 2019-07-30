New scheme aims to protect Wellingborough's elderly from fraud

Older people living in Wellingborough who are at risk of becoming victims of crime will receive home visits thanks to a new initiative in the town.

Northamptonshire Carers was recently awarded a grant of £10,000 which it will use to raise awareness of fraud among the elderly.

This will involve one-to-one support in the home, particularly with residents who are isolated or lonely, to try to prevent them from becoming a victim of crimes such as burglary and fraud.

Gwyn Roberts, Northamptonshire Carer's deputy CEO, explained: "One of the things that makes older people at risk of being a victim of crime is the isolation. If they haven't spoken to anyone for a couple of weeks, they're more likely to fall victim to someone posing as a friend but has other intentions. If the risk is that they are isolated or lonely, we have to tackle that.

"We'll target this funding at providing person-to-person contact and share information that's been put together by the police and Age UK.

"We'll also link people to other services, such as the Glamis Hall day centre, where they can access social groups."

The new scheme is part of the Age Well Wellingborough project, which was set up a year ago to ensure different organisations like social care, Age UK, the NHS and the voluntary sector work together to support the town's ageing population. Northamptonshire is above the national trend for the number of over-65s which make up its population.

Northamptonshire Carers received its grant from the Police Commissioner's Safer Communities Fund, which provides funding to organisations which work to make their communities safer.

In the latest allocation, grants totalling £80,000 were handed out to 12 community groups in the county.

Police Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “Keeping this county safe isn’t the responsibility of Northamptonshire Police alone and I am pleased to support schemes that show individuals and organisations working alongside the police to help prevent and fight crime and protect people."

Applications for the next round of funding opened on July 22 and will close on August 30. More details are available at www.northantspcc.org.uk/community-grant.