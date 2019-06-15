New play equipment for Isham

Developments worth more than £40,000 have been completed at Isham's Glebe Field.

New play equipment has been installed at Glebe Field, which is located off the A509 in the centre of the village, costing a total of £42,950 to complete.

Pictures by Alison Bagley

The new equipment includes three separate pieces of apparatus targeted at children of different age groups and ability, offering both fun and many kinds of physical challenge.

The project was part funded by a £28,170 grant from FCC Communities Foundation, with the remaining costs (£14,780) covered by Wellingborough Council.

The newly developed play area was officially opened by Kirstin Howarth, the headteacher of Isham Primary School.

Douglas Forrester, chair of the Isham playing fields association (IPFA), said: “This enhanced facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it and their families.

"We are extremely grateful to FCC Communities Foundation and the borough council for providing funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without their support.”

Ward councillor Clive Hallam added: “It’s been a real pleasure to work with the Playing Fields Association to part fund this equipment with the council’s community grant.

"The Glebe Field is a lovely spot used by all age groups but especially the young where safe access to creative play equipment makes a huge difference.

"Well done to PFA members involved and officers at Wellingborough Council for their support and guidance.”

