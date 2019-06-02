New plans for Kettering town centre shop

A Kettering shop unit which has been vacant for more than three months could re-open as two stores.

The old New Look store in Gold Street closed on February 24 and had been up for rent since.

Now plans have been submitted to divide the 300 sq m ground floor into two shops and create two one-bed flats at the rear.

Planning permission was recently granted for five flats on the upper floors.

A planning statement said: "The New Look shop on the ground floor has recently vacated the premises and the shop is now in need of a new tenant.

"According to current marketing trends, shops prefer to take smaller units in order to keep their costs down and they generally don’t keep large stock rooms on site.

"It is therefore necessary to cut down the existing double shop to a more sustainable size."

The plans make no mention of who could open in either of the two units.

A planning statement added: "The proposed development will be developed to a high standard and will help to enhance and maintain the conservation area in which the building is located.

"Additionally, the proposed development will ensure the continued the maintenance of the building as a valuable part of the built environment and street scene in Kettering town centre."

A decision could be made by July 8.