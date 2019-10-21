New plan for Rushden Lakes extension?

There could be a new plan for land next to Rushden Lakes after it was acquired by the shopping centre's owners The Crown Estate.

The 200,000 sq m site - called Land to the West - was bought by the firm which generates revenue for the government in August and could see homes built as part of a 'unique residential and business hub'.

The Crown Estate will launch a consultation this week asking for the public's ideas for the land before developing a vision and proposals over the next few years.

Plans for more shops, restaurants and a new link road on the site, adjacent to the A45 directly to the west of Rushden Lakes, are currently under consideration as part of a scheme called Rushden Living.

A Crown Estate spokesman said Rushden Living remains an active planning application and that their plan for the land, currently a blank canvas, could potentially incorporate Rushden Living if it is approved by East Northamptonshire Council.

Hayley Turley, senior asset manager at The Crown Estate, said: “We’re immensely proud of the success of Rushden Lakes – and we’re incredibly grateful to the local community for the role they have played in shaping that success.

“We believe Land to the West of Rushden Lakes offers a real opportunity to bring forward homes and employment space at a truly unique destination, and we want to hear from the local community on what they would like to see.

“We have ideas to explore - from sustainable homes to help meet local needs and new high-quality workplaces, to a wellbeing hub and providing new green connections.

"And we want your help – by coming along to our consultation events and sharing your ideas for the future of Land to the West of Rushden Lakes.”

Consultation events will be held on Friday (October 25) from 4pm to 8pm in the atrium next to Cineworld at Rushden Lakes and on Saturday (October 26) from 10am to 2pm at Rock Up at Rushden Lakes.

The consultation will also be available on http://www.rushdenlakeslandtothewest.com/ when the website launches on October 25.

Rushden Lakes opened in July 2017 next to lakes and wetlands, bringing a huge jobs boost to the area.

Since then two extensions have opened - the Garden Square and the West Terrace with its flagship 14-screen cinema - bringing a total of 67 shopping, leisure and dining brands to the retail park.

In the last year it attracted more than six million visitors.