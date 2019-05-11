The children helped to get more than 4,000 votes in the funding contest

New outdoor gym for Corby school

Fitness and fun are in store for pupils at a Corby primary after an outdoor gym was installed.

Our Lady of Walsingham RC Primary in Occupation Road, Corby, won funding from the Aviva Community Fund to install an outdoor gym.

Corby has a high level of overweight children and the school hopes to encourage healthy habits from a young age.

1. Keeping Fit

Alison Bagley
One pupil learns how to work the new equipment

2. Go for it

Sami Scott from Our Lady's with the new equipment

3. Fighting fit

Trying out the new outdoor gym

4. They're off

