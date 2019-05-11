New outdoor gym for Corby school
Fitness and fun are in store for pupils at a Corby primary after an outdoor gym was installed.
Our Lady of Walsingham RC Primary in Occupation Road, Corby, won funding from the Aviva Community Fund to install an outdoor gym.
1. Keeping Fit
Corby has a high level of overweight children and the school hopes to encourage healthy habits from a young age.
2. Go for it
One pupil learns how to work the new equipment
3. Fighting fit
Sami Scott from Our Lady's with the new equipment
4. They're off
Trying out the new outdoor gym
