New name for Northamptonshire schools trust

A trust that looks after several schools in the north of the county has changed its name.

Yesterday (Monday) Montsaye Community Learning Partnership (MCLP) became Pathfinder Schools.

They say they have a new vision and values based around inspiring greatness.

In February their largest school, Montsaye Academy in Rothwell, was praised for a remarkable turnaround after jumping from a grade of inadequate to good by Ofsted

All eight schools in the Pathfinder Schools trust are now rated as outstanding or good.

A trust spokesman said: "We want to show our communities that we are a group of schools with something truly different to offer. We are proud to be a trust that empowers each

school to focus on the many small things that make a young person amazing not purely their educational outcomes.

"We believe that life is about more than success. We are proud to be part of something much bigger, making a real difference to our communities."

The trust worked with Sharon Short Marketing and stakeholders to understand what makes them different to other multi-academy trusts.

Chief executive officer Ann Davey said: "This exercise has really helped us to find out what our purpose, vision and values are and distil these into the identity of Pathfinder Schools."

Other schools in the trust include: Hawthorn Community Primary School in Kettering, Havelock Infant and Junior Schools in Desborough, Loatlands Primary School in Desborough, Rothwell Nursery Infant and Junior Schools, Rushton Primary School and Wilbarston Primary School.