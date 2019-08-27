New-look dance school in Wollaston hoping to attract more boys

A dance school which was set up in Wollaston 50 years ago is under new management following the retirement of its founder.

The Vivien Lowe School of Dancing has been re-named Studio 52 Dance Academy after Vivien decided to retire at Christmas.

A dancer from the Studio 52 Dance Academy in Wollaston

Taking over is Frances Woods, who was Vivien's assistant for the last 20 years and was taught by her from the age of four.

Now Miss Woods is hoping to build on the school's reputation and develop its offer, in the hope of growing its numbers and attracting more boys.

She has already set up the school's first street dance class for boys and is busy preparing for the school's show, Twist and Turn, at the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough in October.

Miss Woods will be bringing in specialist teachers to enable its pupils to learn types of dance not usually on offer, and is also planning to introduce music and drama classes.

She said: "I already know lots of the parents so in that respect, the easy bit is carrying on and the hard part will be attracting new members but I've set up a website and we'll soon have a Facebook page so hopefully that will help. We really want to increase numbers and start attracting more boys, and see where we go.

"We already have children from lots of different backgrounds with different abilities so it's about building on that and making it inclusive. We also try to keep parents involved by holding presentation evenings.

"The most important thing is that children come and have fun and make lots of friends."

The school operates from the village hall - number 52 on the High Street. It has around 100 pupils aged from three to 19 and also runs a class for adults.

The show, which takes place on October 19 and 20, will pay tribute to some of the world's most famous ballets, including the Nutcracker and Coppélia, and will also feature different dance styles including contemporary, jazz, tap and classical Greek. For the first time, the production will include a live guitarist.

For more details visit www.studio52danceacademy.com.