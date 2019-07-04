New lease of life for Wellingborough bar

A Wellingborough bar will open with a new look and a new name in the coming weeks.

Temple in Silver Street closed on Saturday (June 29) for a £30,000 revamp and is promising to bring a 'bit of fun and energy' to the town.

Owner Sanjai Tailor in the bar, where work is progressing.

Its re-opening date is not yet confirmed but owner Sanjai Tailor is hopeful it will be in a few weeks.

And when it does re-open it will be called The Sound Bar - with the initials representing the unit's former use as a TSB bank - with a second 'urban' room at the rear called Vybe.

It will have a new concept with specialist cocktails, pitchers and fishbowls from an extensive menu.

Sanjai, who is also chairman of Kettering Pubwatch, said: "We want to bring a bit of fun and energy to the town.

"People's drinking habits have changed and we want to reflect that. Not everybody wants to stay out until 6am and there are lots who want to go out, have a cocktail and relax with some music.

"We're trying to reach out to that earlier market who want some entertainment and we're giving it a fresh look. With two rooms there will be something for everyone."

The bar had been called Temple since 2014 and opens on Fridays and Saturdays. When it re-opens the doors will open at 9pm rather than 11.30pm. They could also open on Thursdays or Sundays in the future.

The revamp will make the bar lighter with more seating and will provide a dedicated smoking area.

Their drinks menu will have a minimum of 20 different cocktails as well as gins, pitchers and fishbowls.

When it re-opens The Sound Bar will be a bar until 1am when it will turn into a nightclub until the early hours.