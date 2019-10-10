New Kettering wellbeing centre to hold open day

A new centre in Kettering that promotes mental and physical wellbeing will be offering free taster classes on Saturday, October 19.

Ironstone Wellbeing Centre opened in Kettering in August and is Northamptonshire's first purpose-built wellbeing centre.

Jilly Mann, joint managing director of the centre, said: "We are all aware of the need to exercise for physical benefits but often the mental benefits of exercise are overlooked.

"We're hoping our open day on the October 19 will give people the chance to try the range of classes which we offer and experience the benefits which they can bring."

Tucked away in Kettering Business Park, the centre offers classes in yoga, pilates, women's wellbeing, mindfulness and meditation, pregnancy yoga and men's yoga.

The centre is running an open day to give people the chance to try classes or just look around the facilities as well as enjoy the site cafe.

Ironstone Wellbeing Centre said: "With mental health problems affecting around one in four people each year, taking care of our mental health is vital and Ironstone is hoping that it’s open day and ongoing classes will give people the opportunity to experience the benefits of yoga, pilates, meditation and mindfulness on their mental as well as physical health."

The centre is also looking to work with local businesses who are serious about investing in their employees' wellbeing.

There are corporate membership packages on offer with specific lunchtime express classes for the working day.

The idea is that exercise will help to enhance emotional wellbeing and stress resilience in the workplace.

Jilly Mann added: "We want to encourage as many people as possible to come along and look round the centre, see what we're all about and find the right class for them."

The open day is free and people can book a taster class online.