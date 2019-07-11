New Kettering radio station aiming to have a local feel

An online radio station has hit the airwaves in Kettering, aiming to ‘bring a community feel back to Kettering.’

Shire Sounds held a launch day last week to introduce people to the station that is operating out of Mawsley with the aim of moving to larger premises in Kettering town centre soon.

Its slogan will be ‘The Sound of Kettering,’ and it will feature chart music from the 80s through to the current day as well as news bulletins.

They will have live coverage of the KetteringHour twitter feed and a chart show titled “The Shire Sounds Hot 40”

Local radio presenters including Oli Hackett, Martin Brown, Katie Donnelly and Charlie Stone.

The station is internet based, not governed by Ofcom, but is aiming to apply for grants to be able to move onto a DAB system and apply for the community radio licence.

You can listen to Shire Sounds online at shiresounds.co.uk or via MyTunerRadio