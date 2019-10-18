New Kettering Post Office opens

A new Post Office counter has opened inside a Kettering convenience store.

The Cedar Road Post Office opened earlier this week within the street's Londis with an open-plan till, offering Post Office and banking services.

It was opened to replace the former Grange Place Post Office that closed in January 2018 after the resignation of the postmaster.

The Post Office will be open for 60 hours each week, with services available from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to the area.

"The daily opening makes it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”