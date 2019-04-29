New Corby warehouse is biggest to be built in UK in five years

A new logistics warehouse in Corby is the largest to be built anywhere in the UK at any point in the past five years.

The BSH Home Appliances centre which will deal with logistics for big-name white goods including Bosch and Miele, is a huge 945,000 sq ft and is also thought to be the fifth largest warehouse ever built in the UK.

The huge site on a former Corby quarry

Builders are well on course to complete the custom-built warehouse and customer service centre, located on Midlands Logistics Park, by February 2020.

It is thought that about 400 people across a variety of roles will be based there.

The new development is more than double the size of the firm’s current site in Kettering.

The Central Customer Hub (CCH) has the largest footprint of any warehouse to be built in the UK in the past five years and when complete, will be home to the company’s warehouse operation. In addition, the BSH Consumer Contact Centre and Customer Service Division will relocate from Kettering to the new site.

This development project has been forward funded by Tritax Big Box REIT plc, and the Midlands Logistic Park is a joint venture between landowners Mulberry and Frogmore Real Estate Partners.

The huge 2.5m sq ft site is located off the A43 on former quarry land and has had its own roundabout built to accommodate the rise in HGV traffic.

The neighbouring Eddie Stobart building has been handed over to the firm to begin the fit-out and a third and fourth buildings are being marketed.

Andreas Meier, CEO of BSH Home Appliances Ltd, said: “We’re extremely pleased to see construction underway on our new CCH in Corby. Once complete, the new office and warehouse will give us a state-of-the-art facility to significantly enhance our logistics services and our well-recognised customer service we currently provide.

“This new site is a significant investment for the company and demonstrates our commitment to a successful future for BSH in UK and Ireland. We’re looking forward to seeing the development fully operational next year.”

FACTFILE: WAREHOUSING IN CORBY

Corby’s workforce includes one of the largest pools of logistics and warehouse staff in the county and the second cheapest rate of pay - warehouse workers are paid a gross salary of £476 per week.

Nine percent of Corby’s workforce works in warehousing.

Such is the importance of logistics to the area that Northampton and Tresham Colleges offer Warehousing and Distribution apprenticeships, and Northampton College has a specialist academy to train the next generation of workers in the industry.