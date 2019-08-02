New Corby development on disused steelworks site to create 100 jobs

A classic car refurbishment plant and lease storage facility is being earmarked for a key site in Corby that has not been built on since the steelworks closed.

Manton Park, which is owned by Corby Council, was reclaimed fifteen years ago by the authority and opened up to developers.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-190108-164127005

But the economic downturn has left the plot bounded by Cockerell Road and Phoenix Parkway empty aside from a Wickes store that opened two years ago.

Now Gary Howarth, the boss of Business Vehicle Solutions, of Oakham, wants to open a large car refurbishment and storage facility at the site which could create around 100 jobs.

Planning documents have been submitted to Corby Council that detail two large buildings as well as offices and an external car storage area to house up to 900 cars on the site that is around the size of four football pitches.

There are also 62 staff and 4 HGV parking spaces.

The site is on the corner of Phoenix Parkway and Cockerell Road, Corby. NNL-190108-164107005

Although the site would be open for workers from 7am to 8pm each day, with shorter hours on Sunday, about 150 cars per day will be delivered and taken away from site around the clock.

It is expected that most will be delivered by car transporter.

A design and access statement to Corby Council states: “It is envisaged that the proposals will result in some 100 new jobs for Corby with a wide range of skills including 18 office staff, 25 workshop staff and some 50 to 60 car and HGV drivers.

“The project accordingly has significant employment benefits for Corby in relation to employment provision, a range of skills and training. It will provide a successful lease car business available to local businesses.

There is room for 900 cars to be parked at the back of the site NNL-190108-164056005

“The development proposal is to construct a new collection, storage and repair facility for onward dispatch of returned cars, supported by a car park with circa 900 spaces.

“Additionally, it is proposed to undertake storage and specialist restoration of classic and exotic cars.”

A public exhibition was held at Stephenson Way Community Centre in May but was only attended by six people.

You can view the whole application and comment on it here.