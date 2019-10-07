New cameras to monitor Kettering town centre's footfall

Kettering's town centre. Picture by Alison Bagley.
Kettering's town centre. Picture by Alison Bagley.

Cameras could soon be in place to keep count of the number of visitors to Kettering's town centre.

Kettering Council is inviting bids for a two-year contract to install between three and five cameras and provide 24-hour footfall data and reports.

The contract, available on the Government website, is worth between £20,000 and £40,000.

It could see cameras installed in Sheep Street, Market Street and Market Place and two in High Street.

Kettering councillor Mick Scrimshaw (Lab) said it was excellent news.

He said: "One of the problems that we have had in the past is that we do not have quantifiable evidence of what works and what doesn't.

"We don't know if there's a big difference when we put events on and these cameras will be massively helpful.

"We need to know how many people come in on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays [etc], so we can work out what to do when."

It's proposed that the cameras will be placed on existing lamp-posts.

The deadline for bids for the contract is October 15.

It's hoped the contract could then start by November 1 and run until 2021.

The contract says: "Any contract awarded as a result of this procurement will be awarded on a mixture of quality and cost basis and the offer that is the best value for money to Kettering Council."

Kettering Council has been contacted for further comment.