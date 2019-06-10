New cafe and butchers planned for Earls Barton

Earls Barton could gain a new cafe and butchery as part of a major redevelopment.

Whites Nurseries Limited, which is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables in Northamptonshire and neighbouring counties, could have their application approved in the project's final planning meeting at Wellingborough Council on Wednesday ( June 12).

If plans are approved, an existing building will be demolished and replaced with a redevelopment which will include a new cafe, butchery, kitchen and outdoor seating area.

The council's economic development and delivery officer said: "The enchancement of this business site supports the need for diversification in rural economic activities and adds to the character our borough possesses.

"The Earls Barton area should especially benefit with the large feature appealing to the town helping to promote the area."

The application, which has been supported by the Earls Barton Parish Council, as well as Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Highways, has been recommended to be approved subject to conditions.

One such condition includes restricting the use of the cafe outside the hours of 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday in order to prevent harm being caused to the amenity of the area.

Other conditions are in place to minimise the detrimental effect the redevelopment could have on footfall in the village centre.

However, family-run business Whites Nurseries Limited has said within its planning statement: "It is anticipated that the proposed development will certainly have a social cohesion effect upon Earls Barton Village where it is noted that there has been a decline of traditional high street services.

"Therefore, the enterprise should have a positive impact upon visitors to local village shops."

Whites Nurseries Limited is currently owned and ran by James and Edward White, the grandsons’ of Philip White who founded the business in 1940. As well as supplying fresh fruit and vegetables, they also have a farm shop selling fresh produce and dairy.

The meeting is taking place at 7pm at Swanspool House, Doddington Road, Wellingborough.