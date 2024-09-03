New bus service linking Rushden Lakes to Rushden, Raunds, Thrapston, Oundle and villages launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in towns and villages in the north of North Northants will be able to hop on a new community bus service from this week.

Using funding bid for by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) diverted by the scrapping of sections of HS2, and 106 money from developers, the new routes will connect rural communities to local towns.

Backed with £420,000 from NNC, a demand responsive transport bus model will combine with a traditional timetable for services from early morning to late at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shire Connect services will be run by Shire Community Transport with the first route between Rushden Lakes to Oundle launched on Monday (September 2).

L-r Cllr Helen Harrison, Anita Herring (Shire Connect), Graham Gibbons (driver), Jonathan Ekins (CEO Shire Connect), Mayor of Oundle Cllr Ian Clark with the new number 94 bus/National World

CEO of Shire Community Transport and NNC councillor Jonathan Ekins said: “It’s a fantastic start to bringing full community transport to the north of North Northants which has been a vision of ourselves for the past 18 months. We have been working closely with NNC and ward councillors, officers from NNC and executive members.”

The first route – the 94 service – will see the fully accessible 16-seater bus, that has space for one wheelchair, pram or mobility scooter, link up with the existing X4 service that runs between Peterborough and Northampton via Oundle, Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Earls Barton.

In November the service will be enhanced increasing the frequency of buses and extending services into the evening allowing travel from early in the morning for commuters, to late at night for clubbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ekins said: “The services are desperately needed to replace lost bus routes that cost too much and were never replaced. They will reconnect north Northants’ rural communities for shopping, school and work. People who want to go to Rushden Lakes now can.”

Graham Gibbons is one of the drivers on the new Shire Connect '94' route/National World

Anyone living in the villages around Oundle, Thrapston, Raunds, Higham and Rushden can either stand and wait at a bus stop or book a seat on the service by phone or email.

As well as a wheelchair lift, the bus has a retractable step for ease of access.

Working six days a week, once the bus timetables have been finalised, the services will appear on the existing electronic bus stop information panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If passengers support the initiative, funding could be in place for a full four years.

Jonathan Ekins (CEO Shire Connect), with the new number 94 bus that will connect with the X4/National World

Mr Ekins said: “People have been stuck in their homes too long for lack of public transport. It’s going to be a massive success. It’s about increasing rural accessibility, helping people get out – have a chat, go to work, go shopping.”

Currently, single trip tickets will cost £2 – free after 9.30am with a bus pass.

At the launch in Oundle, Danny Douglas NNC’s principal public transport officer, said: “People don’t have to worry about parking. They can meet their friends on the bus for a chat and make a positive contribution to the environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NNC councillor Helen Harrison (Con, Oundle) said: “I’m really delighted that these services are being put in place. As local councillors we are often being lobbied for bus services. It’s brilliant, It’s convenient and sustainable, for all ages, and it’s been really well thought through.”

Funding of just over £2 million was awarded to NNC to fund phase three of its Bus Service Improvement Plan in 2024/25.

Welcoming the new bus service, Mayor of Oundle, Cllr Ian Clark added: “It’s affordable and accessible. It opens up employment and will be life-changing and enabling.”

Services will be extended to run from 5am to 11pm by November with regular services throughout the day.

For more information or to book a seat call 01933 223636 or email [email protected] or [email protected].