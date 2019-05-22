New Barton Seagrave coffee lounge to host chat show with ex-Liverpool player

Barton Seagrave has a new coffee shop after a complete refurbishment of the lounge room in The Stirrup Cup on Woodland Avenue.

The coffee lounge is open Monday to Friday from 8.45am to 4pm and since the refurbishment last month the room hosts a Wednesday evening quiz, Thursday evening live jazz and a Sunday night open mic night.

In addition, a series of sporting celebrity chat shows in the new lounge gets under way on Monday, June 3, with former Liverpool and Denmark footballer Jan Molby the guest on an evening hosted by comedian Aaron James.

"The coffee lounge has already proven to be very popular with the local community," said Stirrup Cup owner Chris Herring.

"And the chat shows follow some popular previous events with stars of the motorcycle racing world so expanding to other areas of sport is a natural progression.

"We’re especially looking forward to welcoming Jan Molby on Monday, June 3, as he’s arriving directly from Madrid and from commentating for Danish TV on the Liverpool versus Tottenham Champions League Final on Saturday, June 1.

The new-look coffee lounge

"We always raise funds for charities with the raffle and auctions from the chat shows and comedian Aaron James will host the fund-raising auction on June 3, all in aid of children's medical research charity Action for A-T."