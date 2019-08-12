New baby clothes shop to open in Kettering

A mum-of-two is hoping to offer parents something different when she opens a shop selling baby clothes in Kettering.

Sophie Wilson will open Soph and Co in The Yards on August 29, and will stock clothes similar to those worn by the royal babies.

Soph and Co will sell clothes for babies aged 0-2

Mrs Wilson used to buy children's clothes and prams from charity shops, do them up and either donate them to Sure Start centres or sell them on. She decided to set up her own business as her two boys, Finley, 4, and Bailey, 2, are now starting school and nursery.

Mrs Wilson, who is married to snooker player Kyren Wilson, said: "From having children myself and from friends having children, I just found that there's nowhere in the town to buy one-off baby clothes or clothes that are a bit different.

"I've spent the last four years around babies and toddlers so it's the only thing I know, and the timing is right for me to have something else to focus on, for myself."

The shop, which will stock clothes for babies aged 0-2, will be open from 10am to 3pm Tuesdays to Saturdays.

Mrs Wilson, 26, said: "I'm excited as it's something I've never done before so I'm going in at the deep end. I'll be learning along the way."