Nene Valley Festival promises to be fun for all the family

People from across the district, and further afield, are invited to celebrate the rich heritage, wildlife and culture of the Nene Valley as the annual Nene Valley Festival returns this September.

The festival, which is now in its sixth year, will take place from Saturday, September 14, to Sunday, September 22.

As with previous years, the festival will offer a variety of activities for the whole family and with funding from Heritage Lottery, via Nenescape, this year’s Nene Valley Festival will be bigger and better than ever.

Featuring more than 100 events at key locations across the Nene Valley from Northampton to Peterborough, the festival will include a wide range of activities for all ages and will kick off with an official launch event at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday, September 14, to coincide with the national annual Heritage Lottery Days.

Cllr Sarah Peacock, East Northamptonshire Councillor and Board Member for the Destination Nene Valley project, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the wonderful Nene Valley once again.

“Each year, we aim to better the previous year and hope the 2019 festival will be no exception.

“This year’s events will offer a wide range of events which will highlight all the brilliant attractions, wildlife and heritage along the Nene Valley.”

Festival highlights include a variety of walks, from heritage through to heath across the Valley alongside theatre and wildlife activities.

Also, the festival will culminate with a finale event on September 22 at Stanwick Lakes. From 10.30am to 4pm, visitors are invited to Come and Meet the Settlers, join in with the Settlers’ Trails, as well as Archery and Axe Throwing.

The annual festival is being organised through the Destination Nene Valley project, which works with local tourism partners, and the Nenescape Landscape partnership, to promote the Nene Valley as a competitive, sustainable destination offering wildlife and heritage to local, national and international audiences.

Nenescape project manager Amanda Johnson said: “The Nene Valley Festival is the highlight of the year, and all the Nenescape partners are proud to support it and celebrate all the valley has to offer.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, the festival is one of the ways Nenescape has been able to help celebrate and sustain the heritage and wildlife along the River Nene.

“This year’s festival promises to be packed full of events across the Nene Valley and will give people the chance to experience a range of activities, from Peterborough through to Northampton.”

To coincide with the festival, a new website has been launched which includes all the events on throughout the festival with new events being regularly added.