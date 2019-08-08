National success for Wellingborough dance school

Young performers helped a Wellingborough dance school to achieve fourth place in a national dance competition, its best-ever ranking.

Children aged from six to 17 from the Kilburn School of Dance have been preparing for two years for the recent All England Dance Finals in High Wycombe, which this year attracted 3,000 competitors.

Six-year-oldRyley Trimble picked up a gold medal

After making it through the regional stages, the dancers impressed the judges over the course of the 10-day competition to win six gold medals, nine silver and 10 bronze.

Among them was six-year-old Ryley Trimble who won the overall baby trophy plus a silver and bronze medal.

Lili Skye Howe, aged 13, and Daniel Soutar, aged 15, were the National Duet Winners and National Award winners. Also enjoying success was 15-year-old Daniel Soutar who won a week on a Arts Educational School musical theatre summer course.

Three of the school's medal-winning dances were chosen for the gala on the final day, with dancers picking up three further awards.

Lili Skye Howe, aged 13,and Daniel Soutar, aged 15,were the National Duet Winners

Kilburn School of Dance's principal, Amanda Wilkins, said: "It's an amazing achievement. I'm so proud of every child who danced. They're all winners when they reach the final. Their success is all thanks to their dedication. The children have worked so hard over the last two years, not just during the 10 days of the competition. They've had a wonderful time and they've made new friends from the other dance schools."

It follows recent success for the dance school after three pupils competed in the Dance World Cup in Portugal, with Lili Skye Howe awarded gold in the National Solo.