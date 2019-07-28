Music event will be inspired by Corby’s Kingswood

The second in a series of arts events to celebrate Corby’s ancient woodland takes place this week.

The Inspiring Kingswood series has already seen a pop-up exhibition take place on the Corby estate named after the beautiful forest that surrounds it.

On Tuesday, July 30, there will be a participatory evening of woodland themed music at the Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre in Alberta Close.

Funded by the KHL Big Local scheme, the event will feature the Votes & Voices choir as well as musicians from the Sounds of Home orchestra.

Anyone who has a piece they want to perform is invited to do so. A performance of Bird Bop, a piece from Paula’s own Forest Fragments composition inspired by bird song collected from Kingswood, is also open to anyone who wants to join in.

It takes place from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and entry is free. Anyone who wants to take part can contact Paula on 07892 489163.