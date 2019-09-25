Murder mystery evening coming to Rockingham Castle

A criminal family, missing gangster and dogged detective will all play a part in a murder mystery evening at Rockingham Castle next month.

Set in the historic rooms of Walker’s House during the aftermath of the First World War, those taking part in the evening at the castle near Corby on October 17 will have to solve intriguing clues as they decide which of the interesting characters are responsible for the terrible crime.

Tickets to the event, which include arrival drinks and a three-course meal, cost £60.

Fancy dress is optional with a prize for the best dressed characters.

James Saunders Watson, owner of Rockingham Castle, said: “What better venue for a murder mystery evening than our ancient castle, but with limited tickets available and lots of initial interest, we are advising people to book quickly with the discount code.

“Our actors will be basing the whole evening on a popular TV drama too which will add to the exciting atmosphere.

"It’s going to be a real treat for guests and the three course dinner will be exceptional.

"We have never hosted anything like this before, but we know it will be a huge success.”

Tickets to the event, which starts at 6.30pm, are available at the Rockingham Castle website. A 10 per cent discount on adult tickets is available on any bought before October 4 using the code Blinder10