Mural inspired by Rushden's history opens

A mural celebrating Rushden's history has officially opened.

Based on children’s artwork, and adorning the Washbrook Road tunnel, the new mural has been designed to reflect the history and natural environment of the local area and has transformed the tunnel.

The completion of the tunnel artwork is the latest phase in the Out to Water, Into History project and the event also celebrated the hard working volunteers who continuously give up their time, alongside everything that has been achieved so far along the Greenway.

During a ceremony held by East Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Sarah Peacock, chairman of the Greenway board, said: “We have been working hard on the Greenway project for the last 10 years and it is great to see this latest milestone completed.

"There is a lot of work still to be done along the Greenway, but everyone should be very proud of what has been achieved so far.

“I would like to thank all of the schoolchildren who took part and inspired the mural that now adorns the Washbrook Road tunnel and look forward to working with all the local schools on future projects.”

The Out to Water, Into History project is run in conjunction with Nenescape with Heritage Lottery Funding and during the mural unveiling a new competition was launched, inviting locals to submit photos that showcase the area’s history and heritage.

To find out more, visit the Out to Water, Into History Facebook page.