Multi-storey flats plan could make Kettering street two-way

Section 106 funds could be used to remove the one-way system from a Kettering street if plans for new flats are approved.

Kettering Cultural Quarter Ltd want to build 35 flats over a gated car park and a commercial unit in Horsemarket, in a five-floor block.

How the site currently looks.

The site, which is currently fenced off, has planning permission for retirement apartments but the developers says its limitation means it's not viable for the location.

Queen Street next to the site is currently one-way - but this could change if the new plan is given the green light.

A planning statement said: "The Kettering Town Centre Area Action Plan (AAP) proposes to upgrade Queen Street from a 'one-way' to a 'two-way' street.

"This proposal essentially provides the opportunity to deliver the required traffic path upgrade and visibility splays at the junction of Queen Street and Horsemarket, subject to a Section 106 agreement."

A similar project to make Eskdaill Street two-way last year cost a six-figure sum.

The Horsemarket plans say there would be 15 one-bed flats and 20 two-bed flats, with eight car parking spaces and 20 cycle spaces in an undercroft.

On the bottom floor would be a 200sq m commercial unit but it's not yet known who would occupy it.

The planning statement added: "In order to avoid the current plight of empty commercial units in Kettering town centre, there are a number of progressed business conversations to occupy the proposed commercial unit at the point of scheme delivery."

The developers say they aim to start construction within six months in planning permission is granted.

A decision could be made by Kettering Council by January next year.