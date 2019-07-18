Muck up your summer with Muddy Mondays in Corby

Children are being encouraged to get back to nature with holiday play sessions making use of Corby’s wonderful woodlands.

Using the forest school space near the Boating Lake, Muddy Monday will see a mixture of outdoor fun activities all run by the Corby Woodland Project and volunteers.

Getting active in Corby's woodlands

For five mornings on consecutive Mondays children and their accompanying adults will get creative using natural materials and the leafy location.

On July 22, children can get their summers off to a mucky start with Mud Masks - making a face from leaves, twigs and other flora.

The following week, July 29, participants will make Native American-style dream catchers to take home, designed to ensure a good night’s sleep.

Branching out on August 5 to hone survival skills, children and parents will be able to try their hand at shelter building.

Team building and map reading will be the subject on August 12, as Billy Dalziel, Corby heritage officer, takes groups through an orienteering challenge.

Finally on August 19, children and carers can get crafty making a bird box to take home for their feathered friends.

Rebecca Jenkins, Corby woodland manager, said: “It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the woodland.

“For the volunteers it makes a nice break from litter picking and coppicing and for families who are aren’t naturally outdoor people it’s a way they can enjoy the woodland.

“Every penny we raise will go back into the projects we run in the woods.”

Each session runs from 10am to midday and costs £3.50 per child, meeting at the Boating Lake Log Cabin in Cottingham Road, Corby.

There are 16 places available per session and booking is advisable although people may turn up on the day.

Sessions are open to children of any age.

To book a place or for further details call 01536 464042.