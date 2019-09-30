MP opens Raunds school's state-of-the-art facility

A revamped, state-of-the-art sixth form centre at Manor School in Raunds was opened by Corby MP Tom Pursglove on Friday (September 27).

The facility, which provides a work space for up to 200 sixth form students, was given a new look as part of the Nene Education Trust's aim to make the school the sixth form of choice in the area.

The new study pods.

The centre is now dominated by 'pods' with USB and electric connectivity, allowing students to make the most of technology as part of their studies.

School principal Jay Davenport said: “Today represents the exciting conclusion of the first phase of our vision for the development of the school environment at Manor School.

"Our students deserve the very best and this sixth form centre is part of ensuring the facilities reflect the excellent quality of teaching and pastoral care that students at Manor School receive.”

Chris Hill, chief executive of the Nene Education Trust, said: “At the Nene Education Trust we aim to invest continually in all our schools to provide students and staff with a fantastic environment that supports the high quality of teaching already on offer.

"Our aim is to make Manor School the sixth form of choice in the local area. I encourage any young person considering their post-16 choices to come and see for themselves."

Architect Kate Westwood from Peter Smith Associates and Paul Hutchinson from the building contractor RG Carter also attended the opening ceremony.

Paul said: “We are delighted to be delivering this essential work required at Manor School, which will provide staff and students with exceptional facilities which will benefit the community for many years to come.”