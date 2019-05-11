Moving video shows entire Raunds school turn out to wish secondary leavers well

A whole school lined the exit of a school to offer a supportive goodbye and good luck to students leaving an East Northants secondary.

Manor School Sports College headteacher Jay Davenport posted the touching video yesterday after his year 11 pupils completed the final full day at school before their GCSE exams begin on Monday.

Supportive students at Manor School Sports College wish their pals good luck

It shows the entire school lining the path to the exit and clapping as the pupils walked out of the Raunds secondary, ready for their GCSE study leave.

The video has already been watched eleven thousand times and has attracted comments from people across the country.