More than 170 affordable homes to be built in Wellingborough area

A wave of new affordable housing offering cheaper rents and the chance to get on the property ladder in Wellingborough will coincide with the centenary of the Housing Act.

The homes in Lea Way, Penrith Drive, Main Road in Earls Barton and Milner Road in Finedon include a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership and rent to buy.

It comes as Wellingborough Council marks 100 years since the Housing Act 1919, commonly known as the Addison Act after housing minister Lord Christopher Addison sought funding for councils to build 500,000 homes over three years. In Wellingborough, the first wave of homes were built in Broadway and Swanspool Parade in 1924.

Fast forward to 2019 and Wellingborough Council is working alongside Greatwell Homes to deliver more affordable homes to residents.

Leader of the council, Cllr Martin Griffiths, said: “We are celebrating this important centenary with the great news that a new wave of affordable housing is being delivered across the borough of Wellingborough. Greatwell Homes are proving instrumental in this success which is helping to reduce the numbers of households in temporary accommodation."

Jo Savage, chief executive of Greatwell Homes, added: “This anniversary of the Addison Act reminds us of the importance that social housing has had throughout the country over the last 100 years. We’ve worked closely with Wellingborough Council for almost 12 years to ensure we are tackling the housing crisis as best as we possibly can and are continuing to work closely in order to support our customers and residents in the borough."

For more information call the council's housing options team on 01933 229777.