More than 100 KGH jobs on offer

More than 100 jobs at Kettering General Hospital will be on offer at a recruitment event next weekend.

The hospital will showcase a wide range of careers and job opportunities at the event at Kettering Conference Centre in Thurston Drive from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, May 18.

Jobs on offer include roles in nursing, theatres, therapies, pharmacy, administration, estates and facilities and temporary staffing.

Attendees will also be able to find out what it’s like to work or volunteer at the trust and learn about their different departments.

HR manager for workforce planning, Rebecca Bell, said: “We are currently looking to recruit to a number of vacancies across the trust and there are some exciting opportunities available.

“As an organisation we work towards our ‘CARE’ values of being compassionate, accountable, respectful and engaging and we particularly want to hear from those who display these values.

“There are a wide range of career paths at KGH and we offer training and development in an innovative and supportive environment to help staff to develop their full potential.

“There will be lots of information for anyone with an interest in working at the hospital or for those with existing healthcare skills, looking for a new challenge, to find out what is on offer.”

There is no need to register for the recruitment event and you can just turn up to find out more, but the hospital is encouraging those interested in attending to apply online at www.kgh.nhs.uk/working-for-us

Interview days will then be held at the main Kettering General Hospital site over May and June.

For more information contact HR manager Rebecca Bell on 01536 492000 or email advertising.recruitment@kgh.nhs.uk