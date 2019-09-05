'Modernised' Bozeat Post Office re-opens

The Post Office in Bozeat has re-opened after a four-week refit, with an extra 90 hours of services a week.

The London Road branch went from part-time to full-time when it re-opened on Monday (September 2).

After the previous branch closed Savadas Odedra, the postmaster for Lavendon, has provided an outreach service for the past three years.

He then became the owner of the convenience store and the postmaster for Bozeat, and after the store and Post Office was given a revamp, it is now open again.

The Post Office is open from 7am to 9pm from Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 6pm on Sunday - an extra 90 hours of Post Office services a week.

Services are now provided from an open-plan counter alongside the retail counter, allowing the Post Office to be open throughout the store’s opening hours.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”