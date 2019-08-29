Model railway show chugs into Kettering

Two special guests have been invited to this year's Kettering Model Railway Show following an appeal to track down two young train enthusiasts featured in an old photo.

When Kettering and District Model Railway Society unearthed an old Evening Telegraph article that detailed the opening of its junior modellers group, its members set about trying to track down the two boys photographed.

Their campaign was a success and now John and Paul Coleman, who were aged nine and six at the time of the story, will be special guests at the show on September 14.

The show will be open from 10am to 4pm at Greenfields Primary School in Highfield Road, with exhibitors including a Great Central Railway supporters desk selling GCR souvenirs, AGR Models which sells new and pre-owned model railways and Starlight Models, suppliers of scenic models and materials.

Admission is £5 for adults, £4 for concessions and £12 for families.