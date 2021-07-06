MISSING: Urgent appeal over teen with links to Northampton and Kettering
Hunt is on for 16-year-old Ashleigh who was last seen Sunday lunchtime
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:44 pm
Police have issued an urgent appeal for sightings of a "high risk" 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday (July 4).
Detectives say Ashleigh Dance, who has links to Northampton and Kettering, was last seen at 12.30pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Ashleigh was last seen wearing light-blue denim jeans, a beige cropped top and black trainers with pink details.
"If you see Ashleigh or know where she is, please call 999 using incident number 626 05/07/2021."