Missing person appeal for woman last seen in Wellingborough town centre

Members of the public are being asked to help find a woman who was last seen in Wellingborough town centre.

The 42-year-old known as Nikki is missing from Wellingborough and was last seen in the town centre on the evening of Friday, July 4.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “When Nikki was last seen, she was wearing a black and pink/red floral strappy top.

“Nikki is around 5ft 3in, of petite build, and has dark brown hair. She has tattoos on her arms and hands.

“If you have seen Nikki or have information about where she is, please call us on 999 quoting missing person reference MPE1/2118/25.

“Nikki, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You're not in trouble, we just need to make sure you are OK.”