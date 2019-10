A missing man from Moldova last made contact with a friend in Northampton earlier this month.

Police are appealing for information to help find Evgheni Grigoriev.

Evgheni Grigoriev. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 36-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in, of light complexion and average build with brown eyes and very short black hair which is shaved at the sides.

Anyone who has seen Evgheni or has information about where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 regarding incident 219 of October 25.