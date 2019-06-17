Missing girl may be in Kettering or Wellingborough

Police are appealing for information to help find a teenage girl who has been reported missing.

Amilah Talukdare, 17, has not been seen since midday on Tuesday, June 11, and is thought to be in Kettering or Wellingborough.

She is described as 5ft 4in, of slim to medium build and has shoulder-length wavy brown hair.

When Amilah was last seen, she was wearing a black Puma hoodie, black joggers, black trainers and was carrying a black rucksack.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging Amilah, anyone who has seen her or who has information about where she is, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.