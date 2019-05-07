'Mini explosions' heard as fire breaks out in Sywell industrial unit

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in Sywell for more than three hours.

Black plumes of smoke and a blazing fire has been rising from an industrial unit off Wellingborough Road, in Sywell, since about 12.45pm this afternoon (Tuesday).

Flames were seen bursting from the roof in Sywell Business Park, near to Sywell Aerodrome.

Eyewitness Rachel Noding works at 'Seriously Helpful Marketing' in Hall Farm in Sywell Business Park, next door to the industrial unit which has caught fire.

Rachel, who was evacuated by her company landlord, said: "As far as I know we are all out now.

"We were evacuated about 45 to 50 minutes after the fire started.

"I didn’t notice a smell so much but the smoke was black and then closer to the buildings it was white and orange."

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing the plume of smoke from miles away, in Milton Keynes.

Northamptonshire Police have closed several nearby roads while emergency services deal with the incident.

Opening times at Beckworth Emporium, Overstone Manor, The Worlds End and The Horseshoe pub are all unaffected.

Meanwhile, Wellingborough Borough Council has advised residents to keep their windows shut for health and safety reasons.

Rachel added: "There were a lot of mini explosions to start with as we think it was a unit containing fridge freezers, and it was hot.

"[I] could feel the heat and the ash was raining down on us from our car park. There was no fire alarm or evacuation alarm, though."

It has not yet officially been confirmed by which unit was on fire but this newspaper has approached Northamptonshire Police for a comment.

Lynn, who also works nearby, said: "It literally sounded like fireworks, I said to my boss 'why would someone be setting fireworks off during the day, no one can hear them?'"

She went on to describe the sounds from the unit as "popping and pinging" noises before seeing corrugated parts fly off the roof. It was just a short time after she said the building turned into a "ball of flames."

