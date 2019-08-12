Minecraft workshops at Kirby Hall

Ancient and modern worlds will collide when Kirby Hall plays host to a series of Minecraft workshops this summer, giving gamers the chance to build a virtual castle.

The popular online block-building game ran throughout the summer last year at other English Heritage sites and was such a success that the organisation has offered it to more of its properties across the country.

The workshops, which are suitable for both novices and seasoned gamers, last just over an hour and will run at Kirby Hall near Corby on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25. Workshop times are at 10am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 2.15pm, 3.30pm and 4.45pm.

Tickets are £12.50 each and must be booked in advance by calling 0370 333 1181. The event is aimed at children aged seven and above and if under 16, they must be accompanied by an adult.

Standard site admission prices apply in addition to the workshop price.