Middleton curry house aiming to be top of the poppadums

A popular curry restaurant in a former village pub is proving the spice is right after being named as a finalist in a prestigious industry award scheme.

Nazz Spice, in the former Red Lion pub in Middleton, is in regional finalist for the Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year category in the East Midlands region at the ninth English Curry Awards.

The gongs celebrate all that is good about the curry industry.

Naz Abdul, who runs the restaurant, said: “We have another restaurant called the Cinnamon Lounge in Market Harborough and we won curry awards there in 2016 and 2017 so we know what works.

“My chefs are very well qualified and we try to offer something little bit different to other curry houses.

“We do our best and that’s all we can do.

“We know what our customers like and we do all we can for them.”

Naz took on the Red Lion in April 2018 after it had been up for sale for three months. Several previous landlords had struggled to make a go of it as a village pub in a declining industry.

But Naz’s curry house and wine bar has proved a huge success, attracting a host of positive reviews from customers.