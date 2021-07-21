Met Office warns of weekend washout for Northamptonshire with up to four inches of rain on the way

Met Office rain radar shows storms hitting parts of Northamptonshire on Tuesday evening

Met Office experts are predicting a washout weekend to follow Northamptonshire's heatwave.

A yellow alert for rain was issued today (Wednesday) covering ALL of Saturday and Sunday with the risk of up to FOUR INCHES of rain.

Storms put a temporary stop to the heatwave on Tuesday night with torrential rain accompanied by hail, thunder and lightning.

But the Met Office warned the weekend's downpours could be more prolonged.

A spokesman said: "Outbreaks of rain and some thunderstorms are expected to spread from the southwest on Friday night, introducing unsettled conditions to much of England for Saturday and Sunday.

"Heavy, thundery showers are likely to break out by day, particularly on Sunday when these could be widespread and locally torrential. Lightning and hail are also expected.

"Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place, but there is the potential for up to 100 mm to build up in some locations over the course of the weekend, much of which could fall in a short period of time."

Yesterday was officially the warmest of the year so far with the Met Office weather station at Pitsford recording a high of 30.3°C at 4pm.