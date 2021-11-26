Forecasters have issued a second weather warning for Northamptonshire as Storm Arwen threatens to bring havoc to the county this weekend.

Met Office experts added a yellow warning for hill snow making roads hazardous on Friday night (November 26) and into Saturday (November 27).

Another yellow alert for damaging gusts county-wide issued on Wednesday (November 24) remains in force from midnight tonight until 6pm tomorrow.

Weather watchers say Northamptonshire will escape the worst of the battering with fears the storm could turn deadly in parts of the North East.

Local forecaster Jamie Dunlop, from @NNweather, said: "Storm Arwen will be a significant weather event for the UK."

The Met Office has issued a snow warning covering an area from Nottingham down to Hamsphire where cold air associated with Storm Arwen may cause rain to turn to snow, with a risk of up to five centimetres falling.

"And there is also a rare RED warning — which signifies a danger to life — for wind on the the east coast of Scotland and north-eastern England.

Met Office yellow alert covers most of central England

"Winds there are likely to gust towards 90mph later today.

"In Northamptonshire, we could see gusts around 50mph or 60mph which, adding to the already low temperatures could mean it feels like MINUS 3°C."