Meeting next week about North Northamptonshire unitary preparations

Details of how preparations for the new North Northamptonshire unitary council are progressing will be discussed at a meeting next week.

The second public meeting of the North Northamptonshire joint committee takes place at Wellingbororugh Council on Monday (Sept 16) with the 15 councillors nominated from the four borough councils and county council set to be abolished to make way for the new unitary, all getting round the table to discuss plans for the shadow authority.

This body will pave the way for the new unitary with elections to the shadow authority anticipated to take place in May next year.

The new unitary is scheduled to be created in April 2021, however nothing is yet set in stone as the matter has not passed through Parliament yet.

Since the last meeting in June councillors have been meeting in a series of working groups to set out matters such as how the shadow authority will be governed and how senior officers will be hired.

The meeting next week will outline what has been happening so far and is also a chance for members of the public to have their say.

One item of concern revealed by the minutes of the working groups is the calibre of officers that will be appointed.

It says senior officers must understand how to ‘balance a budget’ and run a safe and legal council from day one.

It comes after criticism of former senior staff at Northamptonshire County Council whose poor management led to the authority using its reserves year upon year to balance the books.

In April last year the county authority ran out of funds and hit national headlines.

The meeting takes place at 6.30pm at Swanspool House.