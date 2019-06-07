Medieval magic returns to Corby

Rockingham Castle near Corby will come alive next Sunday (June 16) as an event full of medieval magic returns.

Knights of Nottingham will see armoured knights wow crowds with their performances of bravery – fighting on horseback with steel-bladed swords and axes.

Action from last year's event.

Between midday and 5pm there will also be an authentic medieval living history village, fire-eaters, jesters and story-tellers.

Rockingham Castle’s owner, James Saunders Watson, said: “Our jousting experience proves evermore popular, year-on-year.

“There are always smiles and fun everywhere, and what better way to spend Father’s Day than enjoying some real family entertainment in the heart of our historic castle grounds.”

The castle, grounds, gardens and picnic areas will be open during the event. Dogs are also welcome.

Action from last year's event.

Pop-up outlets will include a hog roast with a shop selling everything an aspiring young knight needs for their own make-believe jousting battle. A cafe will also be open.

Tickets for the event and castle entry cost £14 (adults), £13 (seniors), £10 (children) and £38 (family ticket for two adults and two children).

Tickets for the event only cost £12.50 (adults), £11.50 (seniors), £7.50 (children) and £32.50 (family ticket for two adults and two children).

Children aged three and under are free of charge.

Tickets can be bought on the day or online at www.rockinghamcastle.com.