David Murray-Hundley, once of Irchester and former deliverer of this newspaper has been shortlisted for Global Entrepreneur of the Year at the The Great British Entrepreneur Awards

The 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards are due to take place on Monday, November 18, at London’s Grosvenor House, and David is recognised in the Global Entrepreneur of the Year category for his work in his investment company Pario Ventures.

Co-founder and CEO David said: “I’m not usually one for accolades, so for us to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award is quite the honour. It is nice to be recognised for our efforts. It has been an incredible year of growth for Pario Ventures, investing in innovative organisations worldwide.

"Our commitment extends beyond financial investment to providing comprehensive strategic guidance and operational support, offering meaningful support to fellow entrepreneurs across the globe.”

David Murray-Hundley, who is shortlisted for Global Entrepreneur of the Year at the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, grew up in Parsons Road, Irchester

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the achievements of the UK’s ‘most dynamic and innovative businesses’, and this year’s shortlist showcases businesses with a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and approximately 20,000 employees.

Previous winners of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards include the founders of BrewDog, MyEnergi, Zilch, Grenade, and ClearScore, who have gone on to become household names.

Based in London, Brussels and Sunnyvale, California, and founded in 2010, Pario Ventures is was recently named as the UK’s Best Automotive Investment Firm 2024.

Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK’s business community.

"We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth.”

David grew up in Irchester and attended Wollaston Secondary School, which he still calls ‘the best school I was at’, and has fond memories of delivering the Northants Telegraph, though admits that ‘morning rounds were not for me’.

"Sunday papers were seriously hard work, he said. “Evening paper was chilled and I got to ride my bike for 6 days with no stress.”

David added: “Irchester is also the reason I turned out to be the way I am. At 16 I got into the wrong circles in Wellingborough and at Tresham college in Kettering, so it made me street wise and just very aware that you can grow up in a bubble. I’m glad I left, but it’s nice to come back.

"When I got my first Ferrari at 25, I took it to Alans News (Now Premier in Arkwright Road), where Dave Patel taught me a lot from 13 years of age. I said to him ‘you helped me get that.’

"My mum and dad never let me think anything was impossible.

"They worked for companies but fueled my energy to be different, to not conform, not always be a team player, not fit in and be me, be maverick.”