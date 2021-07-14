'Margaret is an absolute star': Mystery knitter who made 1,600 woolly hats for Northants charity FOUND

Margaret Wride (left) with manager of Age UK charity shop in Rothwell, Natasha McAlindon (right).

A charity shop in Rothwell has finally uncovered the identity of their 'mystery knitter' who has been knitting hundreds of little hats for their fundraiser to help support aging residents.

Staff at Age UK Northamptonshire's shop in Bridge Street, Rothwell were amazed when a customer brought in a large bag of little woolly hats for their Big Knit fundraiser. The identity of the knitter, however, remained a mystery as he disappeared without saying a word.

Manager at the charity shop, Natasha McAlindon, stopped the customer next time he came in with another huge bag of hats and discovered that his wife, Margaret Wride, was the mysterious knitter.

Natasha said that she and her team felt they had to invite super-knitter Margaret to the shop so they could thank her properly for her substantial contribution to the fundraiser. Margaret has knitted a jaw-dropping 1,600 little hats for Age UK Northamptonshire and counting.

Margaret explained that she has always knitted but she started producing little hats after her daughter gave her some knitting patterns provided by the Big Knit fundraiser so she could help raise money for a local Age UK in the North East.

She then switched her support to Age UK Northamptonshire when she moved to the county.

Friends and relatives are always giving Margaret spare wool. She is particularly keen to thank members of a Facebook group in Desborough, who regularly supply her with left over bits of yarn.

Margaret said: "I would like to thank all those kind people in the area who have given me wool to knit these hats.

"I have been knitting since the Big Knit started many years ago and the donations have saved me lots of money and made money for Age UK Northamptonshire.

"Look out for the hats on Innocent smoothies in the winter, you may recognise your wool!”

Margaret's 1,600 hats will be crucial to helping Age UK Northamptonshire reach their target of 15,000 hats. This has been increased since last year's 10,000 target set during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every hat will raise vital funds from Innocent Drinks, helping Age UK Northamptonshire to make a difference to older people in Northamptonshire.